We must return to God for Nigeria to overcome present challenges – Wiseman Daniel

By Luminous Jannamike

‌The Founder and Senior Pastor of Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministry (ELOHIM), Prophet Daniel Emelandu a.k.a. Wiseman Daniel, has urged Nigerians to return to God, so that the country would overcome its challenges.

Emelandu said this, in a chat with Vanguard, after the special crusade at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, with the theme “Abuja for Christ’’.

Wiseman Daniel, who said that there was hope for a brighter future for the nation, however, urged those in power to seek the wisdom of God as they work to steer the nation out of challenges.

In the same vein, he urged citizens to embrace the path of righteousness so that there would be a manifestation of God’s glory.

“To overcome the present challenges, Nigerians must run to God for love, unity, strength and peace. They all come from God.

“No nation can prosper without God or get it right without God’s plan. Like King Solomon, our leaders must seek and prioritise wisdom above personal wealth. No leader can succeed without God’s love.

“To move the nation forward, the people must do that which was required of them and that is by returning to God urgently, be holy, be God’s partner, join hands in doing His work, and abide by his words,’’ he said.

Wiseman Daniel further said religious leaders must be willing to take up God’s yoke, adding that they must stop the acrimony within their ranks and subject themselves to God’s management.

“As religious leaders, unity is our strength. We must make love our anchor. We must love one another and stop the in-fighting,’’ he added.

The special service was attended by many leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), including international visitors from other across the globe.

