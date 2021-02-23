We must not allow grievances fester in Urhoboland – Uba Michael

Kindly Share This Story:

Civil Society and good governance advocate, Ambassador Uba Michael has called for oneness and unity among the Urhobo nation, saying that it was the surest way of attracting more development and advancement.

Michael said this when he visited monarchs in Ughelli Kingdom in preparation for the confirmation of a chieftaincy title and consultations on how to move the Urhobo nation forward.

Speaking after his meeting with the Ovie of Ogor Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Okiemute O. Igere, the serial entrepreneur said, “The Ovie and I both deliberated on the needfulness of Urhobo oneness and unity, which will ensure that Urhobo gets what Urhobo truly deserves. A divided Urhobo nation will be cheated and defeated easily in the scheme of things, therefore, we must unite and speak with one voice.

“We must act in a timely manner to resolve conflicts in Urhobo as soon as they. The little grievances we allow to fester in and amongst Urhobo will eventually grow to gargantuan proportions and may eventually destroy us.

“The Ogor kingdom is very significant in peacebuilding in Urhobo land, as Ogor is the first son and first child of Oghwoghwa. This automatically bestows Ogor with the traditional responsibility to intervene where there is a rift within and amongst Urhobo.

“Ogor is also strategically located, and shares common boundaries with Evwreni, Iyede, Ughelli, Olomu, Eghwu and Agbarha clans and has with a projected population of about twelve thousand people. There are five main villages Otogor, the headquarters and the seat of the Ovie, Edjekota, the largest in population, Oviri-Ogor, Ovwodokpo kpo – Ogor, and Ighwrovie founded by Ovie Ugbede (Ogbeide).

“With this tour and fruitful deliberations with selected Urhobo monarchs, I am certain of better things to come for Urhobo.”

The monarchs he visited are HRM. Matthew Ediri Egbi JP, Owahwa II, Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA; HRM Okiemute O. Igere 1: Ovie of Ogor Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA and the king of Ughelli Kingdom, His Majesty, Wilson Ojakovo Oghoghovwe Oharisi III.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: