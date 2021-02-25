We lack researched books on legal, regulatory regime governing ICT sector – Danbatta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Pro. Umar Danbatta says there is a noticeable paucity of well-researched books and reference materials on the legal and regulatory regime governing telecommunications and indeed the ICT sector in Nigeria.

Danbatta disclosed this on Thursday in his opening remarks at the public presentation of the book ‘Nigerian Telecommunications Law and Regulation’ written by Mr. Quasim Odunmbaku and Mr. Rotimi Akapo in Abuja.

He said law and regulation are two critical pillars that influence the speed and impact of innovation but lag behind technology and expressed delighted that the authors took the challenge and have produced a comprehensive reference material that touches on practically every aspect of the subject.

He called on all legal and regulatory practitioners in the sector to keep abreast of developments so that knowledge gaps do not stifle innovation and/or deny consumers of the optimum value.

‘‘There is a noticeable paucity of well-researched books and reference materials on the legal and regulatory regime governing the telecommunications and indeed the ICT sector in Nigeria.

‘‘I am delighted that the authors of “Nigerian Telecommunications Law and Regulation” have taken up the challenge and have produced a comprehensive reference material which touches on practically every aspect of the subject.

‘‘Works of this nature will deepen intellectual capacity, help to improve the regulatory framework, and enhance stakeholder awareness about the complementary rights and responsibilities of the different players in the telecommunications ecosystem.

‘‘The ICT sector is knowledge-driven and we must support any endeavor that seeks to democratise knowledge in the way that the authors of the book have done,’’ he added

The NCC boss commended the authors for the comprehensive depth of the book and encouraged other staff of the Commission to take on similar ground-breaking challenges which project their subject-matter expertise in their respective fields.

He assured that the Commission will always support such efforts at the expense of the pillar of the 8-Point Agenda.

In his presentation, the President of ATCON, Engr Ikechukwu Nnamani asserted that the birth of the book will increase the flow of foreign direct investment into the country.

According to him, ‘‘This book will give the potential foreign investors the opportunity to understand the laws that guide the industry and how the industry is regulated in terms of investment.

Nnamani also stated that the book would serve as a yardstick for measuring the development of the industry.

The ATCON President, who praised the authors for working together to produce the book that is completely dedicated to Nigerian Telecommunications Law and Regulation, added that the book would equally give those that are just entering the industry a head-start as they are going to benefit immensely from the industry’s experiences that have been put together in a book format.

‘‘On behalf of the National Executive Council Members and the entire members of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), I want to express ATCON’s profound congratulations to these two persons, namely Mr. Quasim Odunmbaku and Mr. Rotimi Akapo who had worked together to produce a book that is completely dedicated to Nigerian Telecommunications Law and Regulation.

‘‘We at ATCON are happy to identify with this duo because these efforts which have manifested in the publication of the book that captures the developments that the industry has recorded vis-a-vis law and regulation in Nigeria.’’

‘‘ With the birth of this book, the industry should expect an increase in the flow of foreign direct investment; serve as a yardstick for measuring the development of the industry and give those that are just entering the industry a head-start because they are going to benefit immensely from the industry’s experiences that have been put together in a book format.’’

While congratulating the authors, he enjoined them not to rest on their oars as the industry looks to read the second edition of this book in the next 5 to 10 years because of the nature of our industry which is highly dynamic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: