We didn’t disagree with Gumi on amnesty for bandits – CNG

By Victor Ajihromanus

Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has dismissed media report that it disagreed with Sheik Ahmed Gumi’s call for bandits to be granted amnesty.

A national newspaper, not Vanguard, had reported that CNG was opposed to Gumi’s position.

But in a letter to the national newspaper, the leading pro-northern platform, frowned on the report, describing it as a misrepresentation.

The letter signed by its spokesman, Abdulazeez Sulaiman, reads:”There is nowhere in the response by our spokesperson in which he indicated the slightest exception to the suggestion made by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi as your headline tends to suggest; rather, he supported and even strengthened the position.

“Though we do not have cause to suspect that up to this point, the newspaper has not exercised caution in its reportage of circumstances surrounding the general and pervasive insecurity in the country, we nevertheless owe it to set the record straight.

“It is important to state here, that notwithstanding the well-known anti-northern bias of some sections of the Nigerian media, the CNG has never made a habit of denouncing them at any occasion or on the slightest of breaches of decorum and etiquette.

“We are all along hoping that they would change to being more restrained in reporting on matters that affect the wellbeing and security of the people without resorting to overkill and sensationalism.

“Thus we expect you in future to as much as possible to abide by the standing rules and etiquette regarding the dissemination and reportage of news of conflicts in particular.

We advise that editorial policies and restraints imposed by ordinary decency and sanity must not be abandoned by the media for sensational reporting.”

