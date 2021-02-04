We can reduce risk of cancer if we adopt healthy lifestyle – Dr Ifeoma Monye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Cancer is gradually becoming a very prevalent issue in developing countries. According to the Nigerian National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan, cancer is responsible for 72,000 deaths in Nigeria, with an estimated 102,000 new cases annually.

The world health organisation predicts a 60 percent increase in cases from Nigeria and other developing countries by 2040.

As the world commemorates World Cancer Day 2021, Dr Ifeoma Monye, International and UK-Board Certified Lifestyle Medicine Physician, President of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria and Founder of Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine has emphasized the importance of lifestyle medicine in improving quality of life and reducing the risk of cancer. Lifestyle Medicine is the aspect of medicine that deals mainly with the prevention, treatment and reversal of diseases caused by lifestyle factors including chronic stress, physical inactivity, inadequate sleep, and poor nutrition.

READ ALSO:

“Research has shown we can reduce the risk of cancer if we adopt healthy lifestyle practices such as healthy nutrition, meals that are plant-predominant, regular physical activity, emotional mindfulness, restorative sleep, adequate hydration, remaining substance-free, managing stress and getting enough outdoor time. Your quality of life can prevent disease or make you more susceptible to them. It is garbage in, garbage out; your body is the make-up of what you do or fail to do. Adopting healthy lifestyle choices will improve your quality of life.’

“Thirteen different types of cancers have been associated with overweight and obesity including colon, breast, prostate cancers. Excessive intake of alcohol has been associated with liver cancer while cigarettes are known to contain up to 7000 chemicals of which 69 of them are known to cause cancer. In addition, prostate, breast and colon cancer have been directly associated with lifestyle practices. The good news is that people can commit to making healthier choices from today.

“Make that one lifestyle change today. Why wait till tomorrow to do when you can start today? Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine is Africa’s First Lifestyle Medicine Centre and a leading provider of specialist Lifestyle Medicine and Family Health Care to individuals and families.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: