We believe it is good making Enugu our operational base – United Nigeria Airline

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo has said that it is a wise decision to have made Enugu, capital of Enugu State, the operational headquarters of the airline.

Okonkwo disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu during the inuagural flight of the airline to Enugu. According to him, the airline saw a gap in the industry and keyed into it. He also said considering the reception accorded the airline in Enugu, the State government will provide the necessary support.

The Chairman said : ” Well, we can see that there is a gap in this industry and we have not made any mistake to make Enugu our hub. Enugu state government will give us encouragement. We are been driven by service; service to the industry; service to mankind.”

On the long term plans for the Airline, Okonkwo said , ” Our short term is to consolidate. You can see we have a base in Enugu. And we have to consolidate, establish all our routes and then work about expanding. We want to expand beyond Nigeria, starting from the West Coast; just for a start. We have hia big plan.”

” The market is huge; there is need for a lot of aircraft. It might surprise you to know that we have full load in all the routes we have operated this morning ( Friday). Today is the first day of our service so that is good and it shows what will happen”

On how prepared United Nigeria Airline is for competition, he replied : ” Well, we are in. I guess those who are in the business should be competing with us first. We should be the people they should be worried about because we are new. We think that within the next three months we shall be able to expand our routes,” he added.

Welcoming United Nigeria Airline to Enugu State the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the event by Prof. Malachy Okwueze, Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, said the State is excited to welcome United Nigeria Airlines to Enugu.

READ ALSO:

” We congratulate the company, particularly, the chairman of United Nigeria for this very giant feat. We are excited not only because United Nigeria is now flying into Enugu but particularly because Enugu is the hub for United Nigeria. Enugu is the best state that any business can thrive, it is a home of peace. It is the safest State in Nigeria.”

” I can assure you on behalf of the governor that you have not made any mistake to make Enugu your hub. Enugu State government will give you all the encouragement and we will continue to support you. We are glad to welcome you and we will continue to partner with you and we say once again, congratulations.,” Professor Okwueze said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: