We are excited over Adidas launch in Nigeria— BrandCo

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chief executive officer, CEO, BrandCo Nigeria Limited, Wunuola Okoye has expressed joy over the launch of Adidas products in Nigeria, through its retail expression, bCODE.

Okoye who explained that sports lovers and other Nigerians will enjoy affordable and quality Adidas products being launched through a franchise in Lagos and Abuja, noted that other Adidas outlets will soon be open across other parts of the country.

Speaking more on the franchise, she said the company had its “Original flagship brand, as Skechers, then Havaianas and now, we have just launched Adidas.

“Essentially, we are the go-to brand for athleisure and for sports. So we deal in all types of products, whether it’s footwear or apparel. We are the go-to brand in that space, and we are definitely making a statement.

“So far we have 14 stores across Nigeria and West Africa. These includes the ones we just launched this week. We plan to launch across Pan-Africa, so we are looking into other countries like Senegal, Cameroon etc.

“But right now, we are very excited about Adidas because it is the third-largest revenue-generating sports business in the world, second to Skechers.

“That means two of the top three sports brands in the world are in our possession, as we are the franchise owners for these businesses in this region.

“We have launched Adidas in two major states in Nigeria, one in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos and the other at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

“We have a couple more stores set to be ready by the end of the year or early next year within Nigeria, some on the island, the northern parts of Nigeria and several parts of Port-Harcourt,” CEO BrandCo Nigeria Limited added.

Noting that BrandCo is a retail business corporate identity and bCODE is a retail identity, Okoye reiterated that the aim of the company was to continue to provide very good prices in the mid-range.

“It’s not luxury, we are very proud to be operating in the middle range because we want it to be affordable for all,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

