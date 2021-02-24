WAUTI holds 7th int’l tax confab in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Union of Tax Institute, WAUTI, is set to hold the 7th international tax conference on February 25 and 26 in Lagos.

According to WAUTI President, Dame Gladys Olajumoke, the conference will discuss issues concerning the African and West African Region looking at the Covid-19 era and beyond.

In her address at a briefing, in Aluasa Ikeja, Lagos, Olajumoke said the institute had been able to employ information and communications technology in the work of taxation.

She noted that the communiqué from the conference will be presented to the government for implementation.

Her words: “What we want to talk about is Africa without aids. We can produce and develop Africa ourselves because we have the human, natural and economic resources for this.

“Africa should emerge to look back and take the responsibility of developing the continent. We will be talking more about looking inward in developing Africa. That will be the key point of our conversation at the conference.

“We are looking more at intelligence development; people are going to talk about how we can use information technology to develop Africa.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of WAUTI high-level think thank of tax experts and PwC, Taiwo Oyedele, said the new normal have taught people the importance of information technology in this era.

The conference will on the theme “Designing and Implementing Tax Measures for Covid-19 Era and Beyond,” will bring members together to talk about how information technology can be used to develop Africa.

The West African Union of Tax Institutes (WAUTI) is an association formed by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Ghana (CITG) with the objective of developing and promoting the taxation profession in West Africa.

