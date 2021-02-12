Wardrobe Merchant brand is my expression of love for fashion – Obiamaka Oragwu

Kindly Share This Story:

Sales expert, entrepreneur and fashion influencer with over 10 years experience in the petroleum, software and fashion industry, Obiamaka Oragwu also known as Obis Ora has set sails on a voyage to discover uncharted territories in the world of fashion and beauty.

The quest which combines her love for fashion and beauty birthed a brand, Wardrobe Merchant in 2017. Since then the company has grown exponentially to attract customers from other countries in Africa and beyond. Her brand has now become a household name especially for the middle class in Nigeria.

In an interview with VANGUARD, Obis Ora explains how the journey started and what inspired and ignited the passion behind Wardrobe Merchant.

“The inspiration behind Wardrobe Merchant is my love for fashion. I am a very fashionable person, I love to shop and I am gifted in styling clothes. Over the years, I realised I had so much clothes I didn’t know what to do with so I decided to open an Instagram account, put them up for sale and voila, it sold. I did the same for my husband, moved to my friends and just like that, through referrals, Wardrobe Merchant has grown exponentially to where we are today. We now sell from thousands of fashionista Wardrobes and most importantly, Fashion Stores globally,” she said.

Obiamaka Oragwu alias Obis Ora has a vision for Wardrobe Merchant to be a household name where any woman’s fashion and beauty needs are met without her breaking the bank. In turn, a platform where anyone can declutter and turn high quality items in their wardrobes or store to cash for immediate needs.

Obiamaka Oragwu holds a first degree in Geology from the University of Ghana and a Masters degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the University of Lancaster, United Kingdom.

Wardrobe Merchant is a grant winner from the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

As a style maestro, her brand Obis. Ora has also created a community of over 116,000 married and single women that she inspires to live their best lives and not look like their problems. They connect, learn, engage and encourage one another through fashion and beauty.

She has been numerously nominated and awarded as one of Nigeria’s top brand influencers in the fashion and beauty industry. She was also listed in Guardian Woman by YNaija and Leading Ladies Africa as Nigeria’s top 100 most inspiring women for 2020.

She is also passionate about women empowerment and has been able to contribute to the lives of many women globally; especially new mothers, wives and business women, through various workshops and webinars, letting them know that they can still build thriving businesses and look good, while raising their families. She has helped thousands of women to not just look good, but feel good. Most of all, that they can be all that they hope to be without being ashamed.

