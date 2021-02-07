Wamakko inaugurates APC membership registration, revalidation exercise in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) on Sunday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise in Sokoto state.urging party loyalists to register ahead of future elections.

Speaking after revalidating his membership at Gidan Jaoje polling unit 003 in Wamakko ward, the senator urged party loyalists to register ahead of future elections.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to party leadership at all levels.

Wamakko, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Defense and former Governor of Sokoto state, said the register and revalidation exercise would strengthen the party better performance.

He maintained that APC remained the party to beat in future elections as it was not threatened by the existing or emerging political parties in the country.

He expressed optimism that APC would participate in local government councils elections in Sokoto state scheduled for March 2021.

Mr Mu’azu Kabir-Ardo, Secretary of National Revalidation exercise Committee deployed to Sokoto state, assured that the exercise would be transparent.

Kabir-Ardo said the exercise is geared toward enhancing membership register as well as woo more supporters to the party across the state and the nation at large.

Wamakko was accompanied by State and National Assembly members, party elders, youths and women leaders and other party loyalists.

