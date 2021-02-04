Waive to Community Leaders: Protect projects sited in your areas against vandalization 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Revd Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has told his constituents to protect projects sited in their communities from being vandalized.

Waive who stated this during the inspection and commissioning of some of his constituency projects, assured the people of quality representation.

He said: “I will continue to influence projects that would be felt and access by all and I want to equally commend you all for your continued prayers and supports for me”.

At Eserophe primary school, Ughelli he commended the contractor handling the two blocks of six classrooms and VIP toilets to specification, adding that; “Primary education is the bedrock of every nation and I want to assure pupils and staff of my continued support and give them the necessary assistant as their representative at the National Assembly.

The Lawmaker also visited Ekrota and Ujevwu communities in Ughelli South and Udu local governments areas respectively, where he inspected the installation of transformers.

The Head Teacher of Eseophe Primary school, Mrs Oru Cecilia commended the Lawmaker for his intervention and contribution to the development of the school.

President General of Iwhremaro community, Mr Edward Edetubo described the lawmaker as God sent, saying; “We have been suffering from all these period because we have been in darkness for over two years before his intervention.

“With the provision of 500 KVA transformers, businesses will spring up, the welders, Hairdressers, the tailors, the pure water sellers will go back to business and that will reduce crime drastically”.

