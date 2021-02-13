Vanguard Logo

Vulcanizer arrested in Yobe for allegedly raping, killing teenager

Police arrest vulcanizer for allegedly raping, killing teenager in Yobe

The Police Command in Yobe on Friday said it arrested one Sani Sale, a vulcanizer, for allegedly raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Gadaka town, Fika Local Government Area of Yobe.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.

He said the incident occurred on February 10 at about 7 am, when Sale, 38, lured the teenager, a bean cake seller, into his residence under the pretext of buying the cake.

Abdulkarim said Sale assaulted, abducted, and raped the victim, who was later found dead in the suspect’s residence on February 11.

“Immediately he committed the alleged crimes, Sale fled to Gombe and it was there our detectives trailed and arrested him.

“Preliminary investigation also shows that the suspect had divorced his wife. He took advantage of her absence to perpetuate the crime,” the spokesman said.

Abdulkarim said the case would be transferred to the state CID, Damaturu, for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cases of rape have increased lately in Gadaka.

On February 8, one Faruk Mohammed was also arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman in the area.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

