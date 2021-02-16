Viral video: Ondo Judiciary denies detaining Fagboyegun for 3yrs on orders of State’s Chief Judge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Ondo state Judiciary has, on Tuesday, denied detaining one Mr Olupelumi Fagboyegun, a man in a viral video, who claimed to be a sibling to the Ondo State Chief Judge, Mrs Olarenwaju Akeredolu.

Vanguard had reported that Olupelumi Fagboyegun stated that “l have been living abroad for the past 30 years I came on holiday to Nigeria to my father’s house because I share the same father with the Chief Judge of Ondo State, I was arrested at my father’s clave, I was locked up, in was charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.

“Even if I was convicted of this crime, it only carries a one-year prison penalty but I am being on open remand for the past three years.”

But reacting to the allegations which went viral, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade. Chief Registrar. High Court of Justice, Akure. in a statement released to Vanguard, disclosed that. Olupelumi was intent on tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and denting the well-earned integrity of the Ondo State Judiciary.

She said there was never a time that Olupelumi Fagboyegun was kept in prison custody on the order of any Magistrate or any Hon. Judge of Ondo State.

She said, “It has come to the notice of the Ondo State Judiciary that someone who called himself Mr Olupelumi Fagboyegun made several allegations against the Honorable Chief Judge and third arm of government in Ondo State particularly as it relates to judicial dispensation and administration of justice.

“Obviously, the said Olupelumi was intent on tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and denting the well-earned integrity of the fountain of justice in Ondo State. However, he apparently failed to add credence, proof or substance to the allegations he glibly made to whip up sentiments in the public domain.”

“There was never a time that he was kept in prison custody on the order of any Magistrate or any Hon. Judge of Ondo State.

She maintained that an investigation revealed that since Olupelumi Fagboyegun arraignment, he has never spent a day in custody even when he jumped bail for over six months and was rearrested.

“The investigation conducted by the office of the Chief Registrar to ascertain the facts of the matter and confirm the correct and current position of Mr Olupelumi revealed that he was arraigned on the 19th March 2018, in Charge No: MOW/102c/2018 for the offence of ‘Conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace’ and was granted bail on liberal terms on the same day in accordance with the law by the presiding Magistrate Mr S. O Adedapo who initially handled the matter.”

“Since his arraignment, he has never spent a day in custody even when he jumped bail for over six months and was rearrested.”

“The matter has proceeded to hear and evidence adduced like any other trial and according to law. It is strange to note that a matter pending before the court can become a subject of media hype targeted at whipping up sentiments to intimidate and blackmail an institution set up by law to adjudicate and also to prosecute offences.”

“Furthermore, from the records obtained from the file, it was observed that the matter still came up for hearing on Thursday, 11th February 2021, and witnesses were called by the prosecution as against the widely circulated allegations contained in the video.

Whoever is interested in this can actually apply for Certified True Copy of the record of the court.”

“Based on available records, the judiciary cannot find any support for the allegations and insinuations of this man. Ondo State Judiciary is strictly committed to justice according to law and will remain so.”

“The public is hereby urged to discountenance the video condemning the Ondo State Judiciary, the justice sector in Ondo State and the Hon. Chief Judge.”

