Viral Video: Ondo AG orders discontinuation of suit against Fagboyegun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo state government has directed that the suit instituted against the step brother to the state Chief Judge, Olupelumi Fagboyegun, should be discontinued.

The state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Charles Titiloye gave the directive in line with the power conferred on him by section 211 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

This was contained in a report of the investigation carried out by the state Justice commissioner.

The Commissioner also directed contending parties in this case to seek resolution of their dispute in court through a civil action or other means of alternative dispute resolution.

Titiloye also invited the state judicial service commission to investigate issues relating to the delay in the hearing of the case before the magistrate court.

The office of the commissioner has also referred the matter to the Ondo state House of Assembly for investigation.

A step brother to the state Chief Judge Olanrewaju Akeredolu, Olupelumi Fagboyegun in a video that went viral during the week alleged that he was detained illegally for three months over allegation of unlawful entry into his father’s house.

Fagboyegun alleged that the Judiciary and Courts were being used by the Chief Judge to prosecute him unjustly.

Pelumi who claimed that he is also a biological son of the late industrialist in Ondo state,Olajide Fagboyegun who died in 2008 begged Nigerians to come his rescue.

In the two minutes video, he said that he had been arraigned in court five times with different Judges handling the case against him.

Recall that the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, in Ondo state, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade has asked the public to discountenance the video condemning the Ondo State Judiciary, the justice sector in Ondo State and the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

The Chief Registrar, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade in Akure said that the so called Olupelumi was out “to tarnish the image of the Judiciary and denting the well-earned integrity of the fountain of justice in Ondo State.

” lt has come to the notice of the Ondo State Judiciary that someone who called himself Mr. Olupelumi Fagboyegun made several allegations against the Honorable Chief Judge and third arm of government in Ondo State particularly as it relates to judicial dispensation and administration of justice.

“Obviously, the said Olupelumi was intent on tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and denting the well-earned integrity of the fountain of justice in Ondo State.

“However, he apparently failed to add credence, proof or substance to the allegations he glibly made to whip up sentiments in the public domain.

“For the records, the Judiciary of Ondo State has, over the years, maintained high level of integrity and unbiased administration of justice to all and sundry regardless of status, age or class.

“In direct response to some of the issues raised and allegations made in the video widely circulated by the man, there was never a time that he was kept in prison custody on the order of any Magistrate or any Hon. Judge of Ondo State.

“The investigation conducted by the office of the Chief Registrar to ascertain the facts of the matter and confirm the correct and current position of Mr. Olupelumi revealed that he was arraigned on the 19th March, 2018, in Charge No: MOW/102c/2018 for the offence of ‘Conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace’ and was granted bail on liberal terms on the same day in accordance with the law by the presiding Magistrate Mr S. O Adedapo who initially handled the matter.

READ ALSO:

“Since his arraignment, he has never spent a day in custody even when he jumped bail for over six months and was rearrested.

“The matter has proceeded to hearing and evidences adduced like any other trial and according to law.

“It is strange to note that a matter pending before the court can become a subject of media hype targeted at whipping up sentiments to intimidate and blackmail an institution set up by law to adjudicate and also to prosecute offences.

” Furthermore, from the records obtained from the file, it was observed that the matter still came up for hearing on Thursday, 11th February, 2021, and witnesses were called by the prosecution as against the widely circulated allegations contained in the video.

“Whoever is interested in this can actually apply for Certified True Copy of the record of the court.

“Based on available records, the judiciary cannot find any support for the allegations and insinuations of this man. Ondo State Judiciary is strictly committed to justice according to law and will remain so.

“The public is hereby urged to discountenance the video condemning the Ondo State Judiciary, the justice sector in Ondo State and the Hon. Chief Judge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: