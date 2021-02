Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode visited activist Sunday Igboho at his Ibadan residence Friday.

In a bid to show both solidarity and caution on the sack of herdsmen from southwest, Fani-Kayode explained that Yoruba are peace-loving people and he is certain everybody wants that.

He pointed out that in a bid to ensure everyone lives in peace, justice should not be tampered with.

