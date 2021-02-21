VIDEO: Watch moment Military aircraft crash-lands in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed, short of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route to Minna.

The plane belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF201), a B350 aircraft departed Abuja at 1033UTC with 6 persons on board including two crew.

Aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10:48UTC.

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident as all 6 persons onboard are fear dead.

James Odaudu, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Vanguard News Nigeria

