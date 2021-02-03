Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, has said the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, disappointed the Yoruba people when he visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), of recent over herdsmen crisis rocking the South-West region.

The activist stated this on Wednesday morning at a virtual Townhall With Yoruba In Diaspora monitored by The PUNCH.

According to him, the monarch failed to convey the pains and displeasure of the Yoruba people to the President during the visit.

Oba Ogunwusi after meeting the President, however, urged Igboho not to take laws into his hands.

The monarch had said though Igboho has done well to speak for the downtrodden, it was time he allowed the constituted authorities including the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to take charge and handle the security challenges in the state.

But the activist said some politicians were behind Ooni’s latest move, adding that the monarch disappointed the Yoruba people by not speaking against the killer herdsmen in the region when he met with the President.

Vanguard News Nigeria

