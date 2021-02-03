Breaking News
Translate

Video: Ooni failed Yoruba by not telling Buhari truth about killer-herdsmen — Sunday Igboho

On 4:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, has said the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, disappointed the Yoruba people when he visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), of recent over herdsmen crisis rocking the South-West region.

The activist stated this on Wednesday morning at a virtual Townhall With Yoruba In Diaspora monitored by The PUNCH.

According to him, the monarch failed to convey the pains and displeasure of the Yoruba people to the President during the visit.

READ ALSO: Review your strategy, don’t set South-West on fire, NANS tells Igboho

Oba Ogunwusi after meeting the President, however, urged Igboho not to take laws into his hands.

The monarch had said though Igboho has done well to speak for the downtrodden, it was time he allowed the constituted authorities including the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to take charge and handle the security challenges in the state.

But the activist said some politicians were behind Ooni’s latest move, adding that the monarch disappointed the Yoruba people by not speaking against the killer herdsmen in the region when he met with the President.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!