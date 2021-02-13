VIDEO: Marcaroni, Anjorin Seye arrested by security operatives at #LekkiTollgate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole and Arogbonlo Isreal

Popular Nigerian comedian Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni was also picked up by Police operatives at Lekki toll gate.

Macaroni joined the protest against the planned reopening of the Lekki toll gate following the alleged killing of protesters on October 20, 2020.

Recall VANGUARD had reported how Mr Macaroni and others joined in the marathon #EndSARSProtest at Lagos Govt House last year when the protest began.

