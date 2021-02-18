Breaking News
VIDEO: I bought my 3rd private jet during COVID-19, Apostle Suleman boasts

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman was recently captured in a video that went viral on social media where he boasted about purchasing a new jet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short video of the clergyman preaching during one of his Sunday services surfaced on social media.

Apostle Suleiman was also heard saying rumours have it that he has a machine that prints money in his house.

The 49-year-old said he bought another Jet to add to his previous two while others were praying for Covid-19 pandemic to end due to the hardship that came with it.

SEE VIDEO HERE:

Video credit: OakTV

Vanguard News Nigeria

