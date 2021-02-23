VIDEO: Ayade’s aide threatens suicide over unpaid salaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

An appointee of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr Freeman Godwin an Obudu indigene has threatened to kill himself over unpaid salaries since his appointment as an aide.

Vanguard learned that Freeman was among the appointees appointed in November 2020 and has not been paid since then.

In a video which has now gone viral, Freeman lamented his plight stating that he borrowed money to do carry out documentation and his wife also gave birth to a baby through surgery adding that he has sold all he has to offer the loan he got hoping that he would be paid salary but all to no avail.

He decided to end it all by saying that when it was time for work, they (The government) will use you and then dump you with so many gimmicks and excuses.

Vanguard learned that he was stopped by his colleagues at the office on Monday in Calabar when he tried to hang himself with a rope on a ceiling fan as seen in the 2 minutes,47 seconds video.

His words: “When the time reaches for work, they will use you and dump you. Now they throw you here and there as if you are nobody.

” I will die for this government. They play me up and down, sending me here and there. I am ready to die now,” he said.

” You were not here on Tuesday( telling his colleagues ). How will a man call himself a leader and he comes out from his office with what belongs to you and he will demand that you go to His Excellency the governor and collect a letter before he attends to you.

“I am ready to die in this office. I have chosen it to take my life.

I lost everything. I was there living my life and they called me to make an appointment.

“They asked me to borrow money to do clearance. At the end of the day the select some people and pay #100, 000. Telling me Ben Ayade said, Ben Ayade said.

“So I should go and get a letter from Ben Ayade. Please don’t touch me. I will die for them. I sold everything to pay that young man I borrowed money from.

“I borrowed money, came here and did documentation hoping that when I am paid, I will pay back the loan.

See, my wife just gave birth through surgery. A baby girl, I just said let me see what I can do but no way,” he decried in the video.

When contacting the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Ayade, Mr Christian Ita declined to comment on the matter.

But an inside government source said he was among aides appointed by Governor Ben Ayade in November 2020 but have not been able to complete his documentation.

” He is among those appointed in 2020, he is not the only person who is affected, I believe everything will be sorted out as soon as possible, the source said.

