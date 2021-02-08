Victims of Gwarimpa Estate Market fire to get succour soon, MD, FHA assures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abayomi Adeshida – Abuja

Victims of the fatal fire accident that razed businesses that were estimated to be over one billion Naira at the Gwarimpa Estate have been assured of succour that would make them escape the unpleasant slide below the poverty line in the country,

These and other assurances were expressed by the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, during an on-the-spot assessment of the carnage that reportedly claimed six lives at the Tipper Garage, Market, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

Speaking with journalists who accompanied him on the tour of the scene of the accident, Senator Ashafa, who was accompanied by top management staff of the Agency, assured the traders of some form of compensation after the cause of the fire was ascertained .

According to him, “when we got here, we saw the monumental loss that traders and shop owners have suffered due to the unfortunate fire disaster and we will work with the relevant government agencies to see that the victims are compensated.

ALSO READ: FG seeks partnership with southwest governors on housing projects

“The Federal Capital Territory administration has been here, the Federal Fire Service was the first to respond and we have all other agencies on disaster response and management on the ground to come out with their reports.

“So, after we get the reports, we will try to see how the fire incident started and the reasons that made the Fire Trucks that arrived here not to be able to gain access to prevent the monumental loss we are witnessing here from this accident.

“Beyond the loss of these properties in the market which did not spare anything for the people, we want to commiserate with the families of those whose lives were lost.

“May God grant them eternal rest, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear their loss at their prime, Amen.

The Managing Director, who was in the company of the Executive Director Business Development, Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin, among other management staff during the inspection of the site of the accident.

Hon Jobrin, who spoke with the traders in the market in Hausa Language promised that the Authority, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, would work out ways of assisting the victims.

Earlier, the Minister of State FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who was there to assess the damages pledged government’s support for the victims and thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

in his response, the Chairman, Tipper Garage Traders Association, Mallam Usman Abdullahi conveyed the appreciation of the traders for the prompt response from government at their time of dire need,

He appealed to the Federal Housing Authorityto render any form of assistance that can make the traders return to normal life.

“We have grown with this estate for almost 30 years and we have provided good and services to the residents of the estate that has remained the largest single estate in Africa.

“As many agencies of government have risen up to see to our plight, we want to appeal to you to assist us so that we can do all it will take for the affected traders to start life all over again,” he pleaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: