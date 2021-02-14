Valentine’s Day: We must shun ethnic segregation to reunite Nigeria, YOWICAN tells youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AS the world marks St. Valentine’s Day, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Youth Wing, has urged Nigerians youths to stop the ethnic segregation responsible for the tension in parts of the country.

The apex Christian youth body said Nigeria risked greater disunity and backwardness, if those engaging in targeted acts of bitterness against other ethnic groups failed to embrace love.

A statement issued by the National Chairman, CAN’s Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Revd. Belosochukwu Enwere, to journalists in Abuja, on Saturday, said the advice became necessary on St. Valentine’s Day having witnessed the roles youths have played in stoking the ethnic controversies in the country.

Enwere added, “So, we urge Nigerian youths’ to reunite Nigeria during the Valentine’s day celebration.

“The true essence of Valentine Day is true love. It should teach us about sacrifice. Valentine should teach us peace, unity and oneness. It is about nurturing our families and promoting the spirit of giving, sharing and sacrificing.

“This is a time to show the entire nation that we are one. We must eschew ethnic segregation and bitterness and embrace one another. We must be ready to make meaningful sacrifices in life.

“We need genuine love all over the country to heal the broken heart and to melt the heart of stones so that lasting peace may permeate the whole of humanity,” he stated.

