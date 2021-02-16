Valentine’s Day: NGO enlightens teen girls on personal hygiene, chastity

Kindly Share This Story:

Donates sanitary pads, others

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate Valentine’s Day on Sunday, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Great Minds International, GMI, took out time to reach out and enlighten teenage girls and students of Esenaebe College, Bomadi, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, on personal hygiene during menstrual flow and chastity.

The team was led by the President of the organization, Onwuenwosi Chidubem, who explained in a statement that it is the seventh year that GMI has been on the vanguard to make young people and society understand the essence of Valentine’s Day, and the love he preached represents.

Chidubem said: “To mark her annual Valentine’s Day celebration which is also the humanitarian day for Great Minds International and the essence of our visit to Esenaebe College, Bomadi in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, to teach the students here on personal hygiene and self-care during menstruation, especially for the teen girls.

“But most of us have mistaken Valentine’s Day marked every February 14 to be the romance kind of love that is completely the opposite and sinful, but for the properly married adults and by extension to their children as well.

“It is important young girls and boys avoid pre-marital sex until they are matured and responsible to take care of themselves and well prepared and ready to bear family responsibilities before they can engage in sex during their marriage.”

He also disclosed that his organization has carried out a water project, which was completed and handed over to the people of Okpara Inland Community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State on 14th of February 2020, while a donation of relief materials was made to patients at Central Hospital, Oleh, Local Government Headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area in 2019, and other projects and programs have been ongoing.

Meanwhile, a resource person, Esther Okwuagwunauche, while teaching the teen girls on hygiene during menstrual period stressed the need for them to make sure they change their sanitary pad as often as possible depending on how much bleeding experience by an individual but at least three times in a day.

Also the organization donated sanitary pads to the girls as part of their contribution and assistance to promote personal hygiene among teenagers.

In a remark and response, the Principal of Esenaebe College, Wilfred Agama, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the visit and gesture done by his students and disclosed that is the first of its kind since he has been a principal to witness and receive a donation from a nongovernmental organization as GMI.

He also urged and encouraged the organization to continue the great work and make more impact in the lives of young people and reach out to more schools in Delta State and beyond.

He also called on other organizations to emulate the commitment and concern for young people’s well-being and welfare and the society at large and promised that they will work with GMI.

Vanguard News Nigeria

