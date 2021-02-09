Valentine’s Day: Glo offers subscribers up to 36GB free data to celebrate season

Kindly Share This Story:

Valentine’s day is around the corner and Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom has laid up an exciting offer for its subscribers to enjoy the season of love.

This special valentine promotion will offer Glo customers up to 36GB of free data to share with their loved ones.

The offer, which was announced yesterday in Lagos, stated, “This offer is available to subscribers who purchase two smartphones from any of the GloWorld outlets spread across the country.

Customers will in turn receive free data on their Glo SIM ranging from 3GB to 36GB, which can be used over the next six months.”

The network further explained that the data bonus to be offered will be determined by the price of the particular smartphones purchased. Models of handsets that are available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Nokia, Infinix, Tecno, Vivo, Imose and Itel. The promotion will commence on February 8 and end on February 22, 2021.

“We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities before and around February 14, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy genuine devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones. All devices come with warranties and after sales support from the manufacturers,” the announcement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

