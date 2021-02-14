Valentine’s Day celebration: FCT revellers troop Abuja cinemas

Kindly Share This Story:

Some revellers in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Sunday, trooped into Genesis and Silverbird cinemas in Abuja, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, in spite of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports have it that St. Valentine’s Day is observed on Feb.14 every year globally and it is assumed to be lovers day.

The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they felt bored staying at home especially on this special day after months of lockdown, adding that they had numerous reasons to celebrate, in spite of the challenges.

According to them, it is fun to celebrate with your lovers, suitors, friends, children, others, in spite of the global challenge of COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed lives.

Mr Achem Chubi, a businessman, said Valentine’s day gave him a great opportunity to show affection to his fiance and others that he cherished.

Chubi said that they have been looking for something that would actually take them out, stressing that this great opportunity must be utilised, coupled with the fact that it was on Sunday.

” We all know that valentine’s day is known as lover’s day, it comes ones in a year and is a special day for people in a romantic relationship.

“It is a day where you spend crucial time with spouses in appreciation, I want to appreciate my fiance by bringing her here to watch movie of her choice since today is a day set aside to love and appreciate.

” I know COVID-19 pandemic is real, but with our hand sanitisers and face masks, I rest assured that we are saved,” he said.

Also, Mr Precious Monday, a student, said Valentine’ Day was a period when lovers should always show love to one another.

It was a period boyfriend or girlfriend should show love to themselves and to others including family members and friends too.

“I am happy to be here with my ‘babe’, we are new in Abuja. So, celebrating this special day together calls for more celebration.

” I will shower all the love to my girlfriend because I believe she deserves it. I actually bought her to watch the movie” Omo Ghetto’ (Saga) by Funke Akindele.

“I strongly believe that our staying together as lovers here will bring a remarkable moment for us,” he said.

Also read:

Similarly, Mrs Victoria James said Valentine’s Day is a day set aside for the celebration of love and is observed globally.

James said that a little unwinding can help to reduce depression and stress, considering the state of the country.

She added that in spite of the situation of thing in the country, Nigerians would still celebrate.

“ As you can see, I am here with my family regardless of the situation, we will keep celebrating no matter the situation,” she said.

NAN reports that COVID-19 protocols were observed from the entrance as revellers temperatures were checked, hands were sanitised and people were wearing face masks as well as observing social distance in obtaining tickets.

The movies shown at the cinemas include, “Vine Wine” ” Omo Ghetto” ” Still Falling” “The Little Things” “Soul” “A soldier’s story” among others.

Meanwhile, Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head Publicity, Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskforce on COVID-19 had earlier warned residents on Friday not to violate COVID-19 guidelines.

Attah, therefore, advised residents to celebrate with their loved ones at home and also avoid behaviours that could put them and others in jeopardy.

He also noted that the enforcement task force would be fully out to ensure that the necessary protocols were followed and violators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: