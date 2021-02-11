Valentine Ozigbo: Changing status quo through strategic leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Alozie Alozie

Let’s take a moment and take a close look at the nations across the globe. The ones that have achieved economic stability. The ones who are blazing the trail in technological advancements and scientific research.

The ones that have found a way to lead their citizens out of impoverishment with little or no natural resources.

The ones that have leveraged their human capital to defy odds and do even the impossible. Take a critical look at these nations and imagine what they have in common. Yes, think through it.

Truth be told, not only have these nations found a way to establish stable governments and political systems, but they have also found a way to put the good heads at the seat of power.

Heads that understand the true essence of teamwork and collaboration. Heads that surround themselves with bright minds to get things done. Heads that are able to think outside the box and focus on ways to evolve a sustainable environment, not just for the present generation, but also for the coming generations.

To say that effective leadership forms the core of a prosperous society is not only stating the obvious, but it is also stating the fact.

Every society needs people who will not serve the role of servant leaders but will also help to make decisions that will not be for selfish interest, but for the greater good of society.

Every society needs good heads and highly strategic thinkers who work with people not minding ethnic background, skin colour, state of origin or even gender.

In a situation where people are complacent in placing the capable at the seat of power, one can only have inept and incompetent hands who keep running in circles and exerting their energy around frivolities.

A typical case study of leadership lapses can be seen across states in the South East region of Nigeria. You don’t need a soothsayer to inform you about the level of infrastructure decadence going on across the states in the East. Evidence of bad, thoughtless, and corrupt leadership in the region abounds.

From the roads, healthcare, education, community development, technology, innovation and even entrepreneurship, what you have are unending blame game and excuses.

This goes to buttress the need for effective leadership that can pave the way for bright minds and capable hands that will roll up their sleeves and get things done.

When we look back at the strategic leadership and entrepreneurial savvy of Mr Peter Obi during his time as a governor in Anambra State, one could see milestone achievement he was able to garner during his stay at the seat of power.

The likes of Peter Obi may be challenging to find, but they are not extinct. These are people who have the ability to leave things better than they met them. I am referring to people who are passionate about excellence, productivity and efficiency.

One of those people who fall under this category is no other than, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc.

For a man who has resounding accolades as a leader and entrepreneur, Ozigbo has made it abundantly clear through his track record across both banking and the hospitality industry that effective leadership holds the key to boundless opportunities. He has also through his journey in entrepreneurship and the corporate world presented results that speak for themselves.

Mr Ozigbo has not only proved his worth through his outstanding performance at the helm of Transcorp Hotels Plc till December 2018 when he was appointed President and Group CEO of its parent company, Transcorp Plc, he has also made his entrepreneurial side more glaring as the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, a company he co-founded with football legend Kanu Nwankwo, broadcasting legend, Olisa Adibua, and several others. The platform is committed to discovering and nurturing talents in the sport and lift them economically by providing them with a means of livelihood and a platform to excel.

As a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (1998) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (2000), having graduated from the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka, Valentine was also an active participant of developmental forums like World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos; the World Economic Forum On Africa; World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Euromoney debates on Capital Flows to Africa in London.

For someone who has proved his worth in business, entrepreneurship and even in philanthropy as the founder of Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation, Valentine is a living example that effective leadership can be achieved, even in places that have been in redundancy for years.

His dream of bringing all of his expertise, experience, and knowledge in piloting the affairs of Anambra State come November 2021 is one that deserves the attention it is getting.

* Alozie Alozie is a political activist. He is the Director-General of Campaign Stream. He writes from Abuja.

