Vagrants bag 3 months imprisonment each for stealing 70 pairs of flip-flops

A Magistrates' Court sitting in Kano on Monday sentenced two vagrants to three months imprisonment  with hard labour for stealing 70 pairs of flip-flops.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim, sentenced Surajo Adamu,23, and Ibrahim Sani,20, after they pleaded guilty.

Ibrahim did not give the convicts an option to pay a fine.

The magistrate ordered that the flip-flops should be taken to an orphanage.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Lamido Soron-Dinki told the court that the convicts committed the offence on Jan.24 at Kwari Market Kano.

He said a team of policemen on patrol attached to Fagge Police Division Kano, arrested the convicts around Kantin Kwari Market Kano.

Soron-Dinki said that the convicts were caught with 70 pairs of flip-flops and when asked, where they got them from, the convicts could not give a satisfactory account .

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code Law of Kano State.(NAN)

