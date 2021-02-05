Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar— Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has directed elected local government officials to vacate their respective offices today, Friday, following the expiration of their tenure.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday, instructed the concerned elected officials to handover administration of their respective council and area offices to the most senior personnel in the council.

The notice read: “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed all political office holders at the Local Government Council to vacate their respective offices and hand over the Administration of their concerned Councils to the most senior local government personnel.

“This is in pursuant to the expiration of the tenure of all political office holders in all the local government, area development councils and administrative offices in Osun on Friday, February, 5, 2021.

“Governor Oyetola appreciates their individual contributions to the development of the state and wishes them well in their future engagement.”

Vanguard

