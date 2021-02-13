Utomi, Obadiah, Adamolekun, Farotimi, Henshaw, Effiong, Others to Speak at 2nd Goke Omisore VOR Annual Lecture

Kindly Share This Story:

In what could be described as a move to build a progressive nexus between the older and younger generations of the Nations of Nigeria, prominent Nigerians, including a renowned Nigerian Political Economist, Professor Pat Utomi and a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Malifia Obadiah, among others, shall be speaking at the 2nd Goke Omisore/ VOR annual lecture with the theme: Creating an Inter-generational Dialogue for the Nigeria we Want.

The lecture, organised by a foremost Yoruba Intelligentsia group, Voice of Reason (VOR), in honour of its Convener, late Prince Goke Omisore, will hold on Friday February 19th, 2021 at 11am through zoom-webinar.

According to a statement signed by the VOR Chairman, Dr. Olufemi Adegoke and made available to Newsmen on Thursday, other prominent Nigerians scheduled to speak at the event are topmost lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi, Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Inibehe Effiong, Social Activist, Yemi Adamolekun, member of the 5th Senate, Senator Bassey Henshaw, Nigerian Representative to the All African Students Union (AASU), Icon Olawale Kadri and Chief Executive Officer of M & M Investment Ltd, Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju.

“The sub-themes to be intellectually tackled by respective speakers at the lecture are as follows: Reviving Established Agricultural Infrastructures in the South West of Nigeria; Food Security in Restructured Southwest Nigeria; the Nigeria of Our Dreams or the Nigeria We Want?; Converting Youthful Hands to National Development; the Role of Security as the Fulcrum for Development of Nigeria; Multi-Generation Engagement as a Tool for Sustainable Development and the Nexus between Peace Governance and Development- The Case for Nigeria.

