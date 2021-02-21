Use housing to tackle rural-urban drift — Oba Oyelude charges govt, private developers

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude has urged the federal government and private estate developers to invest in rural areas to check the rising movement of youths to urban centres.

Speaking during the weekend at the sod turning of Ajisope Golden Estate in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to Oba Makama, investing in rural areas by real estate developers will bring back people from an urban area to the rural areas, urging the government to site housing estate in rural areas to curb more increasing rural-urban drift.

Commenting on the structures in the new estate, the monarch said the innovation is new and would bring a new phase to the real estate business in the state.

Also read:

“One of the ways the government can reduce pressure on urban infrastructure is to invest in the rural communities and make it convenient for youths and public workers to live in rather r locating to the urban centres.

“If government policy on diversification must succeed, then investment in infrastructure in rural areas must be emphasised to attract youths in farming and other businesses.

“This project is a new innovation in Osun State. There are lots of private estate in the country but they lack correspondent planning.

“The company is introducing a new dimension into real estate. It has a clear mission and without any alteration. This will also enhance the beautify of the state capital.

“The innovation will attract the State government and other big-time players in the real estate sector to partner with the firm.

“I wish other people will emulate and built even in the rural areas so that there can be migration back to the rural area”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome Address, the developer Abdulkabir Ajisope said the estate, which will be equipped with state of the art facilities will not only beautify Osogbo but also take real estate into a new dimension.

He said the estate will house only a duplex with tarred roads, drainages, street lights and a security gate with occupants having their deed of assignment.

“This estate will be the first of its kind in the state and I can assure you that it will have state of the art facilities.

” We are doing this not only to beautify Osogbo state but also to take real estate to another dimension and I believe people will never regret partnering with us.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: