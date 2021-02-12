US-based singer C4 set to take over music charts with new single ‘Asake’

Kindly Share This Story:

It is a story of willpower, confidence, tussle, hard work and inspiration. With each chapter, C4 A.K.A Manny has held onto the best parts of what he believes in as he continuously keep raising the bar and creating original and ground-breaking, yet classic and unique music for his fans.

C4 has dispensed his heart and soul into each episode, showing growth as an artist, businessman and, most importantly, a man.

Natural can be described as innate or instinctive in essence, disposition or temperament. Quite simply, natural can be summed up as God-given or God-inspired because it comes so easily.

When Emmanuel who is a Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, and International businessman based in the United States, realized that his talents came to him naturally, his growth and acceptance of these gifts aptly made him a household name overseas and is here to conquer the Nigerian music industry.

C4 is a vastly talented writer, poet, rapper, performer, producer and an arty composer. He has headlined numerous shows in Africa and The United States. This suave and pulchritudinous rapper believes that music is pivotal for him and in his words, ‘In music I found the one true way of life.’

His last single BEAUTIFUL gained momentum with more than 3 million streams on all streaming platforms, and still hitting the radio airwaves strongly with its unique video premiered on Youtube and numerous TV stations in Nigeria.

C4 is about to drop another hit, magical and unique tune for his fans, titled ASAKE produced by one of Africa’s finest. Watch out for C4, and follow up with this new born star on social media – Instagram page @King_C4 and @King_Manny_

