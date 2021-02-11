Updated: Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC mourn Jakande’s death at 91

Kindly Share This Story:

…A colossal loss APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have expressed commiserated with the family and residents over the death of first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Jakande, fondly called Baba Kekere, who was aged 91 died on Thursday, after a brief illness.

In a statement by Sanwo-Olu, stated,” With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity,

“I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.”

APC, in a statement by Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, stated, “The Lagos State APC mourns the passage of the elder statesman, an administrator per excellence and the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“His passage at this time is a colossal loss not only to the progressive family but also the entire state and our nation in general.

“His landmark achievements as an astute administrator in the governance of Lagos State in the areas of education, housing, health-care and social infrastructure remain enduring legacies in his memory.

“His demise at this trying time in the history of our nation when his rich experience would’ve been handy to resolve our national challenges is regrettable.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will forgive his short-comings, grant him eternal rest and the entire family, immediate and political, the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

