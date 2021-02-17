[Updated] Niger school abduction: Ensure immediate, safe return of all captives, Buhari tells security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:



*Dispatches security officials to state

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday gave marching orders to security agencies to as a matter of urgency ensure the immediate and safe return of all those abducted by gunmen at the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

President Buhari’s directive came when he received reports of the brazen attack on the school in which an unspecified number of staff and students were reportedly abducted.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said, “Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives.

“The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.”

President Buhari assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the President as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.”

