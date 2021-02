Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

About 300 female students of GSS Jangebe in Zamfara state have been abducted by gunmen last night, the BBC HAUSA Service has reported.

The state government or police authorities, are yet to react on the development.

However, the BBC HAUSA report monitored on Friday morning ,said a teacher in the affected school and one of the parents of a student ,confirmed the sad development.

