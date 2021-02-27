UPDATED: 24 Kagara students, 14 others regain freedom from bandits in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The kidnapped staff and students of Government Science College Kagara have finally regained freedom from the armed bandits in Niger State.

A top police officer involved in the counter-kidnapping operation in the State told PRNigeria on Saturday morning.

A total of 38 persons regained freedom from the captivity. They include 24 students, three academic staff, one non-academic staff and 10 family members of staff of the college

None of them died during the captivity

Recall that the abduction of the boarding students by the bandits who were dressed in military uniforms occurred on February 17, 2021.

A total of 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday

