Universal school of aviation gives aviation professionals free training

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Universal School of Aviation, USA has offered to train aviation professionals free of charge.

The USA Managing Director, Dr Onifade Eedris said that professionals in the Aviation industry would get a free Operations Management course in their Lagos and Abuja Campus.

He explained that the training is aimed at giving a refreshed knowledge to those who make the safety and vital decisions for their organisations.

Dr Eedris said: “The training is organised free for all airlines, government Aviation agencies and other Aviation related organisations as a way of giving back to the industry for their support in the area of job creation wish has always benefited Universal School of Aviation students.

”The Aviation industry was one of the worse hit sectors in 2020 as a result of the Covid19 pandemic and this is our own way to lend a helping hand to the industry.

According to the Managing Director. each organisation sent in five staff for the training which was held in the school’s facility in Abuja on the 15 to 16 of February, while that of Lagos was held from 18-19 of February.

”Organisations in attendance include; Aero Contractors Airline, Caverton Helicopters, Azman Airline, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SACHOL), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Omni Blue Aviation.

”Universal School of Aviation (USA) is a full-service training Organisation approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to campuses in Lagos and Abuja.”

One of the participants said, “Operations Management is one of the very important trainings in Aviation because always target top decision-makers in the air transport industry.”

”This training would have cost the airlines hundreds of thousands in naira but the USA decided to offer it pro-bono, we are very grateful.”

