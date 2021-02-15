UNICEF handover 104th PHC to Bauchi govt in governor’s hometown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has handed over the 104th renovated Primary Health Centre (PHC) to the state government to enhance health care delivery in the state.

At the handover ceremony of the renovated Yalwan Duguri Primary Health Care Center in Alkaleri local government area of the state on Monday, UNICEF Chief of Field Office Bauchi, Mr Bahnu Pathak, noted that UNICEF, working with its partners, has supplied basic medical equipments to all the 323 Primary Health Care Centers across the state.

According to him, “UNICEF is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Bauchi state Primary Health Care Development Agency to provide quality health services to the citizens of the state, and the Yalwan Duguri Primary Health Care center is one of the centres of excellence where it has also provided supplies and supported renovation work.

“We have done our part, now I will like to request from the local authorities in charge of this facility and members of staff working here with support and guidance from our chairperson in this local government to maintain operation services of this facility. It is not enough to build a house, it has to be maintained. This is the responsibility of the local authorities here.

“UNICEF will always be there to support with all the necessary supplies and capacity building, but the main responsibility of operations and maintenance is your duty,’ the UNICEF Chief said.

Receiving the renovated health facility, the Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, appreciated the efforts of UNICEF at renovating the facility, pointing out that the total of health facility now completed and handed over by UNICEF is 104 out of the 107 agreed by EU-UNICEF.

Represented by a director in the agency, Alhaji Bello Mustapha, the Chairman said that the handing over of the Yalwan Duguri Health facility has proven the determination of UNICEF and the state government to address the infrastructural decay in the State’s health sector.

