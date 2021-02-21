UNICAL VC woos TEF on student’s entrepreneurship development

Kindly Share This Story:

…Successful student’s to get 5000USD grant ,training

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

In an effort to make a difference in the entrepreneurial sojourn of her students, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Prof Florence Obi is exploiting a relationship with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, TEF, Africa’s leading philanthropy to empower undergraduates of the institution.

Vanguard learned that the relationship between UNICAL and TEF as managed by Tell Africa was to explore opportunities where students of UNICAL shall have access to grants as much as 5000USD to start their own ventures even while still in school.

In a release Signed by Head of Corporate Marketing Communication,Tell Africa and , Onyeyirichi Uchendu and made available to Vanguard at the weekend .

The Tony Elumelu Foundation ,TEF ,is Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs with world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital and even more.

Onyeyirichi stated that currently, TEF has its applications running on its TEFConnect digital platform for interested applicants of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme which the university was keen on bringing down to its students.

“This year’s TEF intervention prioritizes the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.

“Successful applicants receive world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.

“The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector,” he stated .

He further disclosed that the relationship between the University and the foundation will see TEF supporting application drive by amplifying it’s a programme to the students of UNICAL through a three-day sensitisation programme.

“The relationship between UNICAL and TEF will see the former supporting the Application Drive of the Tony Elemelu Foundation (TEF) by amplifying its Entrepreneurship Programme to the students of UNICAL through a three-day sensitisation event scheduled for February 23 through 25 this year.

“Due to the current COVID pandemic, the physical event shall be held based on NCDC guidelines. Students who are unable to attend the event physically due to limited access to the event venue are encouraged to join the event online via the University of Calabar Facebook page.

“It is our hope that students of UNICAL will take advantage of the opportunities inherent in this relationship between the university and TEF to make meaning out of their entrepreneurial lives,” Onyeyirichi stated.

On her part Nkem Onwudike ,Head of Corporate Marketing Communications,

Tony Elumelu Foundation Inna similar release disclosed that this was the 7th edition of the TEF Entrepreneurship programme.

According to her, the Tony Elumelu Foundation celebrated ten years of impact in 2020 and so far, over 9000 African Entrepreneurs have been empowered through the Programme.

Her words :”The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector with a view to to addressing the unique challenges arising from the pandemic

“Apart from the 5000USD non-refundable seed capital and world class training, the applicants will be mentored, and have access to immeasurable global networking opportunities.

“The programme is targetted at lifting millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs, selected from te 2020 cohort.

“The Foundation will also open applications to an additional 2,400 young entrepreneurs in 2021, in collaboration with global partners,” Onwudike disclosed.

