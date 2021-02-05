UNIABUJA sets panel to unravel cause of students’ protest

Kindly Share This Story:

As DVC Academics becomes SAN

By Joseph Erunke

THE University of Abuja has set up a committee to investigate the remote and immediately causes of recent protest by its students.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah,who disclosed this yesterday, described the events that led to the students action as unfortunate, vowing that there won’t be any research of such development in the varsity.

He also assured that nothing would derail the reform measures being instituted in the university.

He spoke at an event organized in honour of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam, following his elevation to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee,LLPC.

According to him, it was unfortunate that the students resolved to protest.

Recall that while some of the aggrieved students took to the streets to protest an increase in tuition fees, military and police personnel were reported to have come hard on the students, using tear-gas and canisters to disperse them.

Immediately they succeeded in dispersing the protesters, heavy presence of armed policemen and internal security operatives have been a regular feature at the institution, especially the main gate into the university.

According to the Vice Chancellor, his resolve to take the university to greater heights, where it can compete favourably with its peers abroad has not waned.

His words, ‘’it is unfortunate that the students resolved to stage a protest. The truth is that this university is on its way forward and not backward. It is a university where before now; some people do not register throughout the year, some people graduate even without registration.

‘’It is a university where a lot of students did not understand that we have a deadline. We as a university are responsible for training people so that when they become leaders tomorrow, they are matured enough to do the right thing.

‘’We are going to do research and investigate to know exactly where the problem lies. Whatever has happened will never happen again. My only concern is how to move the university to greater heights. I want to set a standard whereby this university will be able to compete with its counterpart globally’’.

While extolling the virtues of Professor Adam, the VC tasked him on using his elevation to promote peace and common development of Nigeria.

He said, UniAbuja would remain proud to be an institution that produced a Senior Advocate of Nigeria within the academic community.

“For them to appoint one of us to be equal to that task is indeed a thing of pride to this university. We are proud of Adam and I want you to know that wherever you go, bear in mind that you are representing the University of Abuja.

‘’We have come together to celebrate him because it is an achievement that is exemplary. What he has achieved to become a SAN is an indication of hard work and I want everybody to key into that example.

Reacting to his elevation, Adam commended the University for organizing the party to celebrate him.

He however decried the high level of corruption in the nations justice system, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to revamp the judiciary.

‘’I must admit that there is so much corruption in the judiciary and all lawyers must work to revamp the judiciary because if the judiciary is doing what it is supposed to do, there will be timely dispensation of justice without delay.

‘’Time lines and guidelines should be set for all the cases and the court should be able to deal with criminal cases speedily. I assure you that if that is done, there will be sanity, security and timely dispensation of justice.

‘’All the problems we are having today is because the judiciary has failed and it has failed woefully. It is our collective responsibility to reform our laws to ensure that cases are dispensed immediately, with all honesty and sincerity.

‘’What is happening today is that the judiciary has been embedded by corruption. The greatest corruption is the inability to dispense justice as at when required. There is bribery from the angle of law enforcement; there is bribery from the aspect of dispensing justice. We have a lot of challenges and it is our collective duty to do that. Lawyers have the greatest responsibility to lead in this revolution’’, Adams stated emphatically.

