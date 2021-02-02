Unemployed man in court over unlawful possession of 3 cell phones

Kindly Share This Story:

A 20-year-old unemployed man, Samsudeen Jimoh, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court,

for allegedly being in possession of three cell phones suspected to have been stolen.

Jimoh, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Jan.12 at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

Ajayi said an Anti-Robbery Squad caught the defendant with two Infinix phones and one Tecno phone suspected to have been stolen.

He said that the defendant was arrested because he could not give any explanation on how he got the cell phones.

Ajayi said the offences contravened Sections 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 329 prescribes six months jail term for unlawful possession, while

Section 411 attracts two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Odusanya, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Odusanya said that the surety should be gainfully employed with evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 19 for mention. (NAN)

