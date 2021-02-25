Unemployed man, 25, bags one-month community service for stealing N42,000

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday sentenced an unemployed man, Taiwo Merayegbu, to one month community service for attacking a man and stealing his N42,000.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, sentenced Merayegbu, 25, with an option of N50, 000 fine.

Ogunkanmi had found Merayegbu guilty after listening to the review of facts stated by the prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan.

But before the sentence was given, the convict, pleaded for leniency.

The convict promised the court that he would not indulge in crime again, adding that, it was the handiwork of Satan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Merayegbu was arraigned on Feb. 22, and he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge bordering on assault and stealing.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the prosecutor told the court that on Feb. 7, at 7.30p.m. the complainant, Mr Akinfolarin Olowojoseku, made a complaint at Area M police station.

According to him, the complainant said that he was attacked by the convict and others still at large at Ikotun Road, Lagos.

The prosecutor narrated that the complainant was attacked while fixing his truck that had mechanical problem.

He said that the convict while attacking the complainant stole N42, 000 belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 172, 287 and 411.

Kindly Share This Story: