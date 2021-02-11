Ugwuanyi inaugurates state water corporation board to drive government’s turn-around programmes

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the State Water Corporation, headed by a foremost consultant in the water industry and the first Managing Director of the corporation, Engr. Innocent O. Diyoke, to vigorously drive the state government’s sustained programmes towards ensuring adequate supply of potable water in the state.

Inaugurating the board, Gov. Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, disclosed that his administration, since its inception, has made concerted efforts in tackling the challenge of water supply in the state.

Some of the efforts, according the Deputy Governor, include the initial injection of N100 million to increase the output of water supply to Enugu metropolis as well as the N170 million used for the maintenance of water facilities at Ajali and Oji River water schemes, to further boost supply.

Mrs. Ezeilo who stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration captured the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme with solar powered boreholes, in the 2021 budget, disclosed the state government recently awarded a N600 million contract for the project, aimed at boosting potable water supply from Oji River, Ajali and Iva Valley water schemes to Enugu metropolis and environs, when completed.

READ ALSO:

Revealing that the state government targets production of 40,000 cubic meters of water, the Deputy Governor highlighted other efforts of the present administration to also include the commencement of AFD-funded 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform Project, the integration of Adada Water Scheme and rehabilitation of other water schemes as well as reticulation, drilling of new boreholes with storage facilities across the state.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, sometime in 2019, while receiving the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, donated the sum of N5 million to ten communities in the state, representing N500,000 each, as their counterpart funding for water projects”, she added.

Mrs. Ezeilo also hinted that the state government has commenced processes for the new Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation in Udi Local Government Area to Enugu metropolis, a network of ten (10) solar powered boreholes and a newly conceived design that would help boost water production and distribution to Enugu metropolis and environs.

“These laudable ideas and innovations of our governor are what we must not allow to be swept away. Hence, the need arises for the board to preserve these legacies for the benefit of Ndi Enugu as it relates to the provision of potable water supply.

“May I, therefore, on behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, inaugurate you into the Enugu State Water Corporation Board to facilitate and implement these innovations geared towards provision of adequate water supply in the state”, she said.

Responding on behalf of other members of the newly inaugurated board, Engr. Diyoke expressed their gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state in such a tasking responsibility, and assured him that “we will do our best to meet the requirements and expectations of the people of Enugu State with respect to water supply”.

Other members of the board are Engr. Sam Ugwuanyi, Engr. Chibuzo Luke Aka, Engr. (Mrs.) Chinwe Mbah, Engr. Eugene Okwu and Mr. Nonso Nnamani.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, was also at the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: