U.S withdraws earlier objection, offers “strong support” for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO job

… WTO to call short notice meeting

By Victoria Ojeme

The United States of America has offered “strong support” to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the former Nigerian Finance Minister for the office of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The move marks another sharp split with former president Donald Trump, who paralysed the organisation and opposed the candidacy Okonjo-Iweala.

This is coming after the withdrawal of Yoo Myung-hee, South Korean Trade Minister from the race to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday, 5th February 2021.

The trade Minister took various issues into consideration, including the need to revitalize the multilateral organization.

The withdrawal of Yoo Myung cleared the path for the Nigerian economist to become the sole candidate, first Woman and African for the position.

According to a statement Issued by the office of the US trade representative late on Friday, the Biden-Harris administration is pleased to support the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.”

Recall that Okonjo-Iweala who is also a U.S citizen emerged as the front-runner for the WTO director-general position last year but was opposed by the U.S.

The last minute objection by the United States under former President, Donald Trump delayed the announcement of Okonjo-Iweala as the consensus candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala later said on Twitter: “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign.Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari & all Nigerians for your unflinching support.Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God.”

The next regular meeting of the Geneva-based organisation’s General Council, where the leadership issue could be discussed, was not until March 1, WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told AFP.

But, he stressed, “another could be called on short notice”, since the last meeting in October had been suspended amid the deadlock.

The diplomat hailed Yoo’s decision to drop out of the race.

“We salute the spirit of responsibility in this decision. This is good news for multilateralism,” he told AFP.

“Now nothing stands in the way of members rapidly approving the Nigerian candidate, Doctor Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who won the selection process.”

If she does get the nod, Okonjo-Iweala would become the first woman and also the first African to lead the WTO.

