U.S rapper 2Jay speaks on Lekki Tollgate issue, set to release new video ‘issuez’

In recent times we have written about Jay Jay Akasi a.k.a 2Jay. The Texas-based musician who recently came back home to properly take his place in the music industry has been seen doing tours in some states, in most of the interviews with some radio stations in Benin city and Akwa Ibom he spoke about the current economic situation of the state, the lekki toll gate massacre and also the state of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

2Jay on his arrival in Nigeria released a new single titled “Issuez” and the video is ready to be released in a couple of days from now. After the release his nationwide media and club tour continues, and incase you would like to have him turn up in your state and platforms you can actually reach out to him or his management on social media.

About the lekki massacre he declared his support for Nigerian youths and asked them to keep standing their grounds on what is rightfully theirs. Currently in Lagos, he is already gearing up to give to us the new visuals for his latest single which was shot in the suburb of Ibeno, somewhere in Akwa Ibom state where oil is drilled by Mobil.

The video has so much to show and also so much to expect, the video which was shot few days after the release of the audio is scheduled to be released on all music channels this month and also on all online platforms as the audio is already enjoying massive airplay nationwide and has gathered more than 500,000 streams on all online platforms since its release.

When asked what his major goal for coming home is, he mentioned that he is home to take over the music space and also take his rightful place on the charts and this exactly is what 2Jay and his management are doing right now as “Issuez” is a different kind of sound entirely and since there’s a lot of issues in Nigerian already this is one music everyone can relate with.

Anticipate the video soon on your screens and endeavor to check him out on all social media platforms @2jayakasi for music and entertainment related infos and enquires about 2jay, kindly contact his management via adschieve@gmail.com.

