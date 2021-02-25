Type of teachers Nigeria needs now — Ajiboye, TRCN boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has said the country needs technologically savvy teachers to be able to cope with developments in the sector and achieve her potential.

He noted that though technology will not be able to fully replace teachers in the classroom, teachers who are able to use technology to aid their work will replace those who lack the ability.

He described teachers who are not technologically savvy as “Born Before Computer.”

Ajiboye stated this while delivering the 48th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Ibadan, titled: Teaching: In the classroom, as a regulator.

While emphasizing the importance of teachers in the education sector, Ajiboye noted that while education is a means to better life and uplift the society at large, teachers, being the major operator of the system, have a lot of responsibilities thrust upon them.

He added that the modern world requires the kind of education where knowledge is the primary commodity and therefore, teachers must be able to fit into that.

“Today’s teacher is therefore, expected to function and fit into this world. It is for this world that today’s educational system and schools have to prepare learners who will contribute to its continued progress.

“Teachers are essential players in promoting quality education. They are advocates for and catalysts of change. This, therefore, means that no education reform is likely to succeed without the active participation and ownership of teachers. “The progress of education is judged mainly by the products (results or outcomes) and these cannot be the desired type and level if the processes go wrong,” he said.

While calling for better funding of the sector, he noted that quality education must be provided for the youth and that the image of the teacher be enhanced.

On what the TRCN is doing to improve the lot of teachers and the teaching profession, Ajiboye listed the introduction of the Professional Qualifying Examination, PQE, and the Professional Qualifying Examination Integrated, PQEI.

“The PQE and PQEI have put the Council on global map and are paradigm shift that introduced teachers to the digital world and make them literate in computer application and manipulation.

“Also, the new career path for teachers recently approved by the National Council on Education, and professional standard for teaching in Nigeria serve as a major stepping stone and introduction of a new path for teachers career programme and growth,” he stated.

