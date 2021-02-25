Two feared killed as militants raze 40 houses in A-Ibom community

Kindly Share This Story:

…Two military, one police officers injured in gunfight

By Harris Emanuel

Two persons have been allegedly killed in a gun fight between security operatives and militants following the alleged invasion of Enwang community, headquarters of Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Our Correspondent who visited the once bustling riverside community on Thursday met a deserted town.

Houses and shops were locked with a sprinkle of residents seen standing in clusters on the major road discussing in hush tones.

Thousands of residents were also seen transporting their belongings across the Mbo bridge to Oduo Ebughu, the neighboring town to seek refuge.

The local government Secretariat was under and key as workers stayed away from work, even as the four primary and secondary schools were not opened for teaching and learning.

Among the property burned by the militants are the country homes of the former Inspector General of Police, late chief Etim Okon Inyang and former member of the National Assembly , late Martin Okon Effiong.

Sources in the community told Vanguard that the simmering communal conflict between Uda and Enwang over disputed land rekindled on Wednesday when the armed youths from Uda invaded Enwang in a midmorning sting operation burning and destroying several property in their wake.

READ ALSO:

According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Antai, the Enwang community never expected the sudden invasion which caught them napping, sending many running helter-skelter .

‘In my over 6o years, I have never seen anything so devastating as this, that a small community in Uda would import mercenaries to attack Enwang community over farmland that rightly belong to Enwang.

“ It is really appalling and it smack of rascality. Maybe they are emboldened by their kinsman in government. We call for security operatives to come to our rescue”, said a community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A call and text message sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon were not responded to as at the time of filling this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: