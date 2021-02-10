Two escape death as truck crushes car in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Two car owners narrowly escaped death in Lagos after one of the cars was crushed by a containerised truck.

Similarly, road users in the axis have condemned the late arrival of emergency responders to the scene of the incident which occurred at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, at Police Corner, Mile 2/Badagry Expressway.

While one of the cars was crushed, the other, a Toyota Corolla 2006 Model had its rear damaged by the truck.

As at 11.20am of Wednesday, emergency responders were yet to arrive the scene.

Eye witnesses’ account said before the incident, both cars were parked by the road side while both drivers were busy with another assignment.

Unfortunately, the truck which was journeying on top speed allegedly lost control and landed on one of the cars while the impact of the accident also affected the Toyota Corolla car.

At press time, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said the agency’s team was closer to the scene of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

