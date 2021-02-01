Breaking News
Translate

Tunisia reports 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, 208,885 in total

On 8:09 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Osun records five cases of UK strainTunisian Health Ministry, on Sunday, reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 208,885.

The death toll from the virus in Tunisia rose by 74 to 6,754, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the country reached 2,118, including 422 in intensive care units.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: NCDC reports 1,598 new infections, 7 deaths

The total number of recoveries reached 157,446, it added.

A total of 861,204 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. (Xinhua/NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!