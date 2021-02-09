Breaking News
Troops recover weapons from bandits belonging to Kachalla’s group

Nigerian Army
Nigerian soldiers

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) have reported the recovery of four (4) AK47 rifles which were part of a stash belonging to the late bandit, Nasiru Kachalla.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Monday that the weapons were recovered with the aid of local human intelligence sources.

It would be recalled that Nasiru Kachalla was killed late in December 2020, during a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits, which occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government. The clash was triggered by a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle

Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including high-profile kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in  the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and commended the security agencies for recovering the weapons. He urged them to pursue all available leads towards exposing more arms caches used by bandits. Efforts to recover more of such weapons are in progress.

