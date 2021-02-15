Tricyclist escapes as train, truck collide in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A commercial tricyclist has on Monday, escaped being crushed to death during an accident involving a train and truck at Fagba area of Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

The incident occurred in the morning at Mofolasayo Drive, Jonathan Coker Road Level Crossing.

Eye witnesses’ account said though the tricyclist escaped unhurt but the tricycle was not that lucky as it was crushed beyond recognition.

According to eye witnesses, the train was on motion when the articulated truck laden with animal feeds and foodstuff collided with it.

An eye witness, Mr..Josiah Abraham said the impact of the collision affected the tricycle which was completely crushed on the spot.

However, the rider miraculously escaped unhurt while the truck was seriously damaged and it’s content littered the scene.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said following the incident, investigations revealed that reckless driving led to the truck crashing into the train on motion.

Vanguard gathered that the incident distrupted the free flow of traffic in the axis as motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

At press time, the General Manager said the train had been pulled off the road while the ease of traffic was being restored. He said, ”

An articulated truck laden with quantities of food stuff has collided with a moving train on the rails.

Investigation conducted revealed that reckless driving led to the truck crashing into the moving train.

The impact resulted in the accident while a tricycle was completely crushed as the tricycle driver escaped by sheer luck.

The train had been pulled off the road while the ease of traffic is being restored,”

Corroborating LASEMA’s view, the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State, Ibrahim Farinloye said the incident did not record any loss of life or injuries.

